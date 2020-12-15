Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317,689 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Washington Prime Group worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,229,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 936,002 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 232,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 3,533.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 366,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPG opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.