Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,869 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $19,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA opened at $594.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.08 and a 52-week high of $615.88.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $14.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

