Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,528 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of WD-40 worth $19,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $260.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.28. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $264.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

