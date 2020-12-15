Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $19,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTM shares. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

WTM stock opened at $987.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $949.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $891.33. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $629.21 and a one year high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $68,587,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

