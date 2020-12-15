Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $19.61 Million Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 102.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $19,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $1,450,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 54.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 325.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $35,044.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $794,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,642,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,825 in the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

