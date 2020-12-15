Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,557 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Dycom Industries worth $19,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dycom Industries by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Dycom Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dycom Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 91.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $79.41.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

