Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.39% of Global Net Lease worth $19,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNL. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $175,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth $188,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.