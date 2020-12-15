Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,687 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of FirstCash worth $19,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,142,000 after purchasing an additional 416,974 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,929,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after acquiring an additional 257,832 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,932,000 after acquiring an additional 158,735 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 108,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.27 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

