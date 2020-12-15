Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 400,126 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Alcoa worth $19,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,669,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,609,000 after purchasing an additional 391,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,776,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,441,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.49.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.