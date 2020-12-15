JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,848 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.95% of Impinj worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Impinj by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,912,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 71,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of PI stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $947.72 million, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $44,053.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,650 shares of company stock valued at $365,655. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

