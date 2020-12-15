Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.09 Million Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 646,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $20,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $39.81.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

