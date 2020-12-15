Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 539,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $20,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.34. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $913,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 378,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,501.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $607,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,950 shares of company stock worth $8,193,029 in the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.