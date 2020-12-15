Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 34,873 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Harley-Davidson worth $20,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 658.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 69,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 150.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.