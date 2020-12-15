Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.36 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 53,571.4% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,493 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.