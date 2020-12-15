Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.11 Million Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Belden by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Belden by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Belden by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

