Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of W. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,734,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $1,298,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 627.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W stock opened at $253.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.87. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $349.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 3,743 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 468 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $125,503.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,349,567.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,214 shares of company stock valued at $127,672,064. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

