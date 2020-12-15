Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of W. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,734,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $1,298,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 627.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W stock opened at $253.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.87. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $349.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 3,743 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 468 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $125,503.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,349,567.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,214 shares of company stock valued at $127,672,064. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
