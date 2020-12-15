Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,502 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of New Relic worth $20,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,820,000 after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 21.1% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,642,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,887,000 after buying an additional 809,999 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,807,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,614,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 153.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,217,000 after buying an additional 1,073,846 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,118,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,086,000 after buying an additional 59,834 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $74.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $1,983,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,766. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.