Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 20,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $966,366.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $908,073.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,631,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,549,193.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 659,017 shares of company stock worth $34,297,358. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

