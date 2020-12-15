Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 7,036.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,074 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.31% of National General worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National General by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in National General during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in National General by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in National General by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of National General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of National General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,905,358.28. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NGHC stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.99. National General Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. National General had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 19.94%. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

