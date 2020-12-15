JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,084 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.90% of CorePoint Lodging worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 275.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 86.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter worth $79,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $383.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.