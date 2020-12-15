JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,495 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Crane by 76.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Crane by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,904,000 after buying an additional 281,223 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Crane by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Crane by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:CR opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.