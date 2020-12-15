Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $304.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 3.42. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

