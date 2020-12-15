JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,739,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 866,432 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of ICL Group worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ICL Group by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Optas LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 123.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $189,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

NYSE:ICL opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

