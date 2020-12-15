PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.37% of PlayAGS worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGS. State Street Corp raised its stake in PlayAGS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in PlayAGS by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

NYSE AGS opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. Research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

