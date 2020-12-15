Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) VP Matthew J. D’onofrio Sells 5,643 Shares of Stock

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) VP Matthew J. D’onofrio sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $16,646.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 324,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,844.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. Evoke Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EVOK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.