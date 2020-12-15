Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) CFO Patrick D. Hallinan Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $20,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick D. Hallinan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Patrick D. Hallinan sold 250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $20,860.00.

FBHS stock opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after buying an additional 301,947 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

