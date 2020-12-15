UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Sells $30,794.94 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $30,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at $665,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UMBF opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UMBF. Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

