A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.25

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and traded as high as $30.97. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 54,178 shares traded.

AMRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $210.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.99. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $193,891.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 19,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $570,852.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,885.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,042 shares of company stock worth $1,191,720 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,007.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

