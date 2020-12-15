Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Proximus from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proximus currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BGAOY opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. Proximus has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.79.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

