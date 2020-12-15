Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.63

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and traded as high as $23.66. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 135,882 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVT. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

