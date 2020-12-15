Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMTL. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.34.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1,554.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 202.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 50,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,038 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

