Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APPS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.69.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

