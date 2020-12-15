California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.75. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

