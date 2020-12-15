Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 23,202 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,202 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Matrix Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 77,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after buying an additional 42,947 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $246.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $26,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

