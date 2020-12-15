Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 9,600 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 70,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 44,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

