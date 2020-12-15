Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,487 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 53.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $394.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $333,586.00. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,646.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,656 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.