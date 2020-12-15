Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 81,614 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 81,614 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,904,000 after purchasing an additional 180,181 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 193,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $561.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. Analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUTH. Stephens raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

