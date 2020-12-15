Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 9,400 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Discovery were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Discovery by 570.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.