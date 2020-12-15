Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of World Fuel Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 334.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,515 shares of company stock worth $835,700 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

