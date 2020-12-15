Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $751,000 Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of Saul Centers worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 29.9% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 111.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 31.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 54,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,670.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFS opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $776.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.08. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

BFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. Its business activity includes ownership, management and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores and drug stores.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.