Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,655 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.25% of DSP Group worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DSP Group by 2,180.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DSP Group by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In other news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia Paul sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $78,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,066. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 1.00. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.