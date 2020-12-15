Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 460 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,074 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of REX American Resources worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 157.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in REX American Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in REX American Resources by 255.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REX opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.28 million, a P/E ratio of -74.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The energy company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $124.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. REX American Resources had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Equities analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REX. BidaskClub raised shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $260,876.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mervyn L. Alphonso sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $47,666.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,612.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

