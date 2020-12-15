Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 9,500 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 155,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,428,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,340,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Melius upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

