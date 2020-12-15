Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 9,230 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 27.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zynex were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 93.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Zynex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZYXI opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $463.44 million, a P/E ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

