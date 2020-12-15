Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,286 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.23% of Genesco worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Genesco by 170.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Genesco by 14.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Genesco by 6.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CL King boosted their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. 140166 upped their target price on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $435.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

