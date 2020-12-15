Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 4,085 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 13.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 14.4% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $72,000.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.97 million. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.