Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,982,000 after purchasing an additional 499,900 shares in the last quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 1,157,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,030,000 after purchasing an additional 394,036 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $50,522,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $24.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 41.13%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.23.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

