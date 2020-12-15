Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,009 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Globe Life by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Globe Life by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Globe Life stock opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,157,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,302,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $174,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,006.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,745,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.