Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $998,000 Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Qualys by 67.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $111,714.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,912,773.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,020 shares of company stock worth $18,755,423. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

Shares of QLYS opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $125.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

