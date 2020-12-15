iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.88% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $27,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,512 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $63.54.

